The capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was a significant military event, but it also signaled a major technological shift. Orbitral Today reports indicate that American forces used an artificial intelligence tool called Claude during the covert operation. Claude, developed by the company Anthropic, is typically known for writing text or analyzing documents.

If confirmed, this would be the first time a commercial AI model has been used in a live, classified Pentagon mission. For years, AI was mainly employed for simple tasks like logistics and paperwork. Now, it appears AI is assisting with active operations.

The AI reportedly accessed the mission through systems built by Palantir, a data company closely allied with the US government. This suggests AI is already deeply integrated into military networks. Anthropic states it cannot comment on specific missions.

However, the company maintains strict rules against using its AI for violence or weapons. A source familiar with the matter has indicated that those rules were followed.

This deployment of AI occurs amid political pressure. Last summer, Anthropic signed a defense contract worth $200 million. The Pentagon is encouraging tech companies to allow the military broader access to their tools. Officials argue that adversaries are already using AI, so the US must act swiftly. War Secretary Pete Hegseth recently stated that “the future of war “is spelled AI.”

It remains unclear exactly how Claude contributed to the raid. It may have analyzed data or assisted with logistics planning. Nevertheless, the mission was risky, and reports indicate that seven US service members were injured. This event underscores that AI tools developed by private companies are now integral to real-world conflicts with serious consequences.