Claude Opus 4.6 debuts as Anthropic targets 'vibe working' shift

Anthropic announced the launch of Claude Opus 4.6 on Thursday, its latest artificial intelligence model designed to improve coding capabilities, sustain tasks for longer periods, and produce higher-quality professional work.

Claude Opus 4.6 represents Anthropic’s first major model launch of the year, following the release of three other models last year: Claude Opus 4.5, Claude Sonnet 4.5, and Claude Haiku 4.5.

The company’s models are especially popular with enterprise customers, who account for roughly 80% of Anthropic’s business, as noted by CEO Dario Amodei in a recent interview with CNBC. Additionally, Anthropic’s AI coding tool, Claude Code, along with improvements in its productivity tool, Claude Cowork, have begun to raise concerns among software investors wary of potential disruptions in the sector.

“Everybody has seen this transformation happen with software engineering in the last year and a half, where ‘vibe coding’ started to exist as a concept, and people could now do things with their ideas,” Scott White, Anthropic’s head of product for enterprise, told CNBC. “I think that we are now transitioning almost into ‘vibe working’.”

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by a team of former OpenAI researchers and executives. It is best known for creating a family of AI models called Claude. The company assigns new numbers to models as they improve across generations, with the largest model usually called Opus, the mid-sized model called Sonnet, and the smallest called Haiku.

Anthropic stated that Claude Opus 4.6 enhances its predecessor’s coding abilities and improves in planning, code review, debugging, and operating reliably within large codebases. The model is also better at extracting relevant information from large document sets, conducting research, and performing financial analyses. Notably, Claude Opus 4.6 now leads the Finance Agent benchmark, which tests how well agents perform on key financial analyst tasks.

The company confirmed that the model is available through its chatbot at claude.ai, via its application programming interface (API), and across all major cloud platforms.

“If I think about the last year, Claude went from a model that you can sort of talk to to accomplish a very small task or get an answer, to something that you can actually hand real significant work to,” White added. “Opus 4.6 is a model that makes that shift really concrete for our users.”