'Pink Panther' star Claudia Cardinale dies at 87

Tunisia-born icon of Italian cinema, Claudia Cardinale, has died at the age of 87, in Nemours, France, confirmed her agent, Laurent Savry.

As confirmed by her agent to a foreign publication, Italian cinema queen, Claudia Cardinale, who starred in more than 100 films, throughout her career spanning six decades, died at her France home on Tuesday, September 23, surrounded by her children.

"She leaves us the legacy of a free and inspired woman both as a woman and as an artiste," Savry said.

Born as Claude Joséphine Rose to Sicilian parents in Tunisia, Cardinale aspired to become a school teacher, before she entered a beauty contest and became the most beautiful Italian woman in Tunis, at 16. The prize for the competition was a trip to Italy, which led her to several movie contracts at a young age, under the mentorship of film producer Franco Cristaldi, whom she later married in 1966.

At 20, Cardinale made her cinema debut with a minor role in Omar Sharif’s ‘Goha’ and went on to become one of the best-known actors of Italian cinema. Some of her most notable projects include historical epic ‘The Leopard’, Black Edwards’ comedy flick ‘The Pink Panther’ and Federico Fellini’s ‘8½ ‘.

Cardinale is survived by her two children, Claudia Squitieri and Patrick Cristaldi.