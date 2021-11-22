Clean Air policy on anvil, PM Imran Khan told amid smog crisis

ISLAMABAD: As smog encapsulates Punjab and the adjacent region, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Monday an urgent huddle wherein he advised the concerned department to expedite Clean Air policy to fight the smog-led fears that lay ahead, ARY News reported.

The session today briefed the PM on the likely situation regarding smog that might develop in the weeks to come and sought PM’s approval for the policy to chart out measures of curbing the pollution quotient. The policy of the preceding year is likely to be repeated this time around as well.

In the briefing focused on the smog-led crisis, the PM was told that the areas most likely to yield to the damage would be Punjab and KP cities, which dread the next few weeks.

Imran Khan advised the huddle attended by his adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry among other senior secretaries and officials.

Punjab shuts schools, private offices thrice a week amid intense smog

Separately today from the other steps taken for the matter, the government of Punjab notified the shutting down of all government and private schools and private offices three days every week starting November 27, in its measure to curb the smog.

The government announced its decision amid the alarming smog issue so that the frequency of traffic on the roads contributing to the pollution and likelihood of accidents can be mitigated.

Starting Nov 15 till Jan 27 the public and private schools and all private offices shall remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the notification said.

