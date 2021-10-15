WATCH: Cleaners find massive heaps of ‘US dollars’ in garbage container

CAIRO: Cleaners in the Lebanese village of Sin el Fil were surprised after seeing wads of US dollars dumped in a garbage container, according to a media report.

Joy and confusion sparked across social media after pictures of the heap were circulated. The news was actually broken by Mayor of Sin el Fil, Nabil Kahala. But all the happiness and optimism came to a crashing end after the mayor revealed the notes were actually fake.

“What happened is true, but these are fake dollars. Rather they are forged, and are plain papers on which a picture of the hundred-dollar banknote is printed, and have been reproduced thousands of times in the form of a photo strip,” Kahala was quoted as saying by Metro.co.uk.

The mayor further said it was a strange morning in the village as locals began to ask questions after the video went viral. He said his phone rang and someone told him that ‘Sin el Fil had been drowning in thousands of dollars’.

The mayor went on to explain that officials soon found out the cash was fake that was made of ordinary papers.