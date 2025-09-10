PM Shehbaz announces Climate and Agriculture Emergency in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday, declared a Climate and Agriculture Emergency in Pakistan following torrential rains and floods, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet, Shehbaz Sharif said a special committee has been formed to assess damages and plan rehabilitation. He stressed that provinces must also contribute to compensating for the losses caused by devastating floods.

The committee will include all four chief ministers, relevant ministers, and senior officials. “The responsibility of addressing flood losses does not rest solely with the federal government,” he stated.

At the outset of the meeting, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to Major Adnan Aslam, who embraced martyrdom in Bannu while saving a comrade during an operation against militants of Fitna-e-Khawarij.

The prime minister strongly condemned the ridicule of Pakistan Army’s sacrifices on social media, declaring it unacceptable.

“This menace must be crushed. Those who mock our martyrs—whether inside or outside the country—must be identified and brought to justice,” the premier asserted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif added that targeting the military leadership on social media is intolerable and called it a national duty to eliminate such malicious campaigns.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces.

The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.