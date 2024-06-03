Climate Change Authority’s notification presented in SC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has presented a notification of Pakistan’s first “Climate Change Authority” in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The government presented the notification during the hearing of a case related to the formation of the Climate Change Authority.

The SC after the presentation of the notification, adjourned the hearing till July 1. The court also served notices to the secretary of climate change and chief secretaries of the province.

The Climate Change Authority was formed under the Climate Change Act 2017 to cope with global warming and environmental degradation risks.

Climate Change Act 2017 states that the headquarters of the Authority will be in Islamabad and it may set up its offices at other places as per the requirement.

Despite its less than 1 percent contribution to emissions, the South Asian country is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

It has been facing abnormal rains, heatwaves, floods and various other impacts of the climate change across the globe.

In 2002, floods in Pakistan killed over 1,700 people from June 15 to October 2022 and caused damages of billions of rupees.