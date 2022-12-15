Climate Resilient Pakistan moot to be held in Geneva on Jan 9

ISLAMABAD: International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on January 9 to mobilize support towards rehabilitation after the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

This was announced by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while speaking during weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-chair the conference, she said, adding that Pakistan will present the reconstruction rehabilitation, recovery and resilience framework based on post disaster needs assessment launched in October this year to estimate the flood damages.

The spokesperson said the conference will engage the international community to mobilize support towards building back better after devastating floods. It will also be an opportunity to hold an informed dialogue on climate adaptation and resilience and to discuss supportive arrangements for the recovery processes.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif and the UN secretary-general have jointly addressed an invitation letter to donor countries, international financial institutions and other development partners for this conference,” FO spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan has signed a $772 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), taking the total loan for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency.

Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier submerged huge swathes of the country earlier this year and killed nearly 1,700 people, the majority of them children and women.

