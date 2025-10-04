Clinical Zverev shines at Shanghai Masters

World number three seed Alexander Zverev kick-start his Shanghai Masters campaign with straight-set victory over Valentin Royer.

The German seed won 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 39 minutes to book a match against France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

He wasted no time, breaking Royer in the opening game of the match before holding to serve to see out the first.

In a similar fashion, he took Royer’s serve in the ninth game after saving two break points of his own, before securing the win with his first match point.

He is joined by Alex De Minaur in the next round, who cruised past to a 6-4 6-2 victory against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Andrey Rublev, however, was stunned in Shanghai by Yoshihito Nishioka, who is ranked outside the ATP top 100.

Rublev won the first set 6-2 before Nishioko bounced back in style to take the second and third 6-1 6-4.

Among active players, only two players have claimed more ATP Masters 1000 match wins than Zverev (160) following his victory over Royer – Novak Djokovic (415) and Stan Wawrinka (166).