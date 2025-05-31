Clint Eastwood’s daughter shares heartbreaking plea to reconnect with her father

Hollywood star Clint Eastwood has turned 95, but his daughter Kathryn Eastwood says she was left heartbroken after being unable to contact him on his special day.

In a tearful video posted to Instagram, Kathryn claimed she was being kept away from her father by other family members.

The 37-year-old actress said she simply wanted to wish Clint Eastwood a happy birthday and hear his voice.

“I just want to tell my dad how much I love him,” she said, holding back tears. “He’s turning 95 tomorrow, and no one lives forever.”

In her emotional video, Kathryn Eastwood said all her attempts to reach Clint Eastwood were ignored.

She blamed her sisters Allie, Allison Morgan, and Franny for allegedly manipulating her relationship with her father. “They don’t want me to matter or shine or be close to my dad like we used to be,” she said.

Kathryn Eastwood also shared that she was feeling deep pain from being “alienated” by her family.

She accused her sisters and former stepmother Dina Fisher of trying to push her aside. “They don’t want me to exist or be close to my father,” she said. “I just want to hear his voice.”

She added, “So yeah, welcome to my reality. My reality show.”

This is not the first time Kathryn Eastwood has spoken publicly about her struggles. She recently criticised Dina Fisher online, calling her “filthy rich” and claiming she tried to steal her shine.

Kathryn also said her family’s behaviour caused her to suffer from anorexia and bulimia in the past.

Kathryn Eastwood and her brother did not know Clint Eastwood was their father early in life. He reportedly declined to be listed on their birth certificates, and their mother raised them alone.

A paternity suit later led to public recognition from Clint Eastwood, and the siblings became closer to him in the years that followed.

But now, Kathryn Eastwood says that bond has been broken again—just as Clint Eastwood celebrates his 95th birthday.