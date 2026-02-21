Close tanker system, supply water by pipelines: SHC to water corporation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Constitutional Bench on Saturday said that the tanker system should be closed and water supplied to homes by pipeline.

The high court bench expressed resentment over the Karachi Water Corporation (KWC) while hearing the case of the non-supply of water to a citizen in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

“The mayor had earlier promised to provide water by lines, then whey the water is not being supplied,” Justice Adnan Karim remarked in the hearing.

“Provide water to the petitioner’s house, we will give a stern decision over the petition”, the bench warned.

The KWC’s lawyer argued that the water lines are old while there is also power load shedding and we are getting less water from the source.

“Lay new water lines spend some money over people, how the tankers get water, they are supplying water to the entire city” Justice Adnan Karim questioned. “Why the water is not being supplied by pipelines when the tankers are getting water. It means the water is available but not being supplied by lines” the court remarked.

The water corporation official said that the water tanker owners also get water from the illegal hydrants.