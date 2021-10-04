Closing ceremony of JATE-2021 held at NCTC

RAWALPINDI: The closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Monday.

Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 is the first-ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti Terrorism Structure (RATS).

The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.

The Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

The exercise was conducted in two stages as Stage 1 of the training was conducted in respective SCO member countries from July 26 to 31, whereas, Stage 2 was conducted in Pakistan from September 21 to October 4 this year.

During the two weeks long training, the participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practised various drills as part of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle, Rappelling from Helicopter, Explosive Handling and Medical Evacuation.

Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.

