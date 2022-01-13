Closure of schools: Education ministers meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) scheduled today to decide whether or not close schools in view of rising cases of Covid-19 has been postponed.

The meeting that was to take place today at 11am was convened to decide the fate of schools in light of the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training confirmed the meeting has been posted until next week.

Earlier, a notification issued by the minister said the meeting would be held today (Thursday) with Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in the chair. The meeting was to be attended by all provincial education ministers.

“The 34th meeting of the Provincial Education Minister’s Conference (IPEMC) is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Thursday, chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, to deliberate on a number of issues,” read the notification.

The meeting was to review the prevalent COVID situation in the country with respect to educational institutes and discuss timely provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022 and interprovincial coordination regarding the timely provision of NOCs for textbook.

