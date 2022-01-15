Closure of schools: Meeting of education ministers on Monday

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held on Jan 17, Monday to decide whether or not to close schools in view of rising cases of Covid-19.

The meeting will suggest a new set of restrictions focusing the education sector. Health ministers will also be meeting to suggest restrictions for public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor / outdoor dining and transport sector.

Earlier, the meeting was called on Thursday to decide the fate of schools in light of the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic but it was postponed.

A notification issued by the ministry had said the meeting would be held on Jan 13, Thursday with Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in the chair.

“The 34th meeting of the Provincial Education Minister’s Conference (IPEMC) is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Thursday, chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, to deliberate on a number of issues,” read the notification.

It is noteworthy that the federal education minister once again tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. “I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine and hopefully with some rest will recover soon,” he tweeted.

