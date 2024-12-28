Clothing shop owner arrested over filming women videos in try room

KHANEWAL: In a shameful incident, Punjab police have arrested a clothing shop owner for filming indecent videos of women customers with a hidden camera, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in Khanewal where the police have taken a shopkeeper into custody. The accused identified as Moon Raza owns a women’s clothing shop.

The police said that Moon Raza had been involved in making videos of women while trying on new clothes inside the fitting room. He shot videos of women customers from a hole in the room.

More than 100 videos were recovered from the shop owner’s mobile phone.

During the investigation, he confessed to committing this heinous crime for six months, blackmailing the affected women. The police have registered a case and further investigation is being carried out.

Earlier, in a separate case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully dismantled a blackmailing ring involved in creating and distributing inappropriate videos of women to extort money.

According to reports, the key suspect, identified as Zainul Abideen Shah, was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi. The accused, reportedly a social media worker, allegedly threatened a couple with releasing their private videos online unless a hefty sum was paid.

Investigations revealed that the group included self-proclaimed journalists and operators of dummy newspapers, who used unethical content to blackmail individuals.

FIA’s lead investigator, Tariq Lashari, disclosed that the suspect had also blackmailed a woman who had left her phone for repairs. Instead of fixing it, the accused stole personal photos and demanded money, threatening to leak the images online.

The group has previously targeted a female doctor in a similar scheme, prompting swift action from FIA’s cybercrime unit. The FIA has seized the suspect’s mobile phones, which contain incriminating evidence, including photos already circulated on social media.