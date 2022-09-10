Cloud formation resembling Queen Elizabeth spotted after her death

LONDON: A golden cloud formation in the shape of Queen Elizabeth’s head was reportedly spotted over a town in the United Kingdom just moments after her death was announced on September 8.

The incident took place in A4169 in Telford, Shropshire.

According to Mail Online and other British tabloids, a UK national Leanne Bethell was on her way home when she said she spotted the cloud. The woman immediately took to social media and posted a picture of the cloud.

Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was the first one to point out the formation, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly. “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting,” Leanne said.

Queen Elizabeth spotted in the clouds. What a photo 🇬🇧❤️ pic.twitter.com/9AxJZlJknv — airborne assault services (@Wayne57072607) September 8, 2022

“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the Queen – so I had to pull over and take some pictures,” she added.

The unusual cloud is seen amidst rays of sunlight and bears a resemblance to the Queen’s face. In addition, it appears as if the cloud also features the iconic hat of Queen Elizabeth II, which she used to sport on numerous occasions.

Another incident that garnered the attention of people took place outside Buckingham Palace. The public, who gathered, to mourn the death of the Queen spotted a double rainbow.

According to an international news agency, the rainbow was spotted just before the death announcement of Queen Elizabeth II was made.

A double rainbow today over Buckingham Palace ❤️ They say a double rainbow symbolizes a transformation in life and when it appears after someone passes it is a gateway to heaven. Rest In Peace #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/uXhdjYHTUQ — Jennifer Valentyne (@JennValentyne) September 8, 2022

The appearance of another rainbow was noticed at the Queen’s Windsor Castle residence outside London. Social media was flooded with such images and many sent their condolences online.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Her eldest son, Charles, 73, succeeds as king immediately, according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign.

