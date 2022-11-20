CM Balochistan approves establishment of ‘E-Khidmat’ center

QUETTA: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Sunday approved the establishment of an ‘E-Khidmat’ centre in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

According to the details, CM Balochistan signed the summary prepared by the Department of Science and Technology. A grant of 51.075 million has been approved for the establishment of the ‘E-Khidmat’ centre.

The state-of-the-art e-Khidmat Markaz will make it very convenient for the citizens of Chakwal to secure a range of services under one roof. He said that the establishment of these facilitation centres will reduce the burden on the district governments while ensuring prompt service delivery for citizens.

BENEFITS OF E-KHIDMAT MARKAZ

Transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Simplifying application procedures and processes.

Minimizing distance to access.

Extending access to unserved groups.

Minimizing costs to citizens.

Minimizing cost to government (internal efficiency).

Increasing government revenue.

Increased public satisfaction index.

Improving the transaction time for citizens and government.

Offering innovative services.

Modernization/adoption of best practices.

Extended timings to facilitate public at maximum.

