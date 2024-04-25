CM Balochistan approves transfer of five deputy commissioners

QUETTA: The Chief Minister of Balochistan on Thursday approved the transfer of five Deputy Commissioners (DC) of the province, ARY News reported.

Sarfraz Bugti, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, approved the transfer and instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Sibbi, Panjgur, and Gwadar to report to the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Additionally, he has appointed Jahanzeb Shaikh, currently serving as Deputy Secretary of the Interior Department, as the new Deputy Commissioner of Sibbi.

Meanwhile, Zakir Ali, the Deputy Commissioner of Qila Abdullah, has been reassigned to Panjgur, while Hamudul Rehman, the Deputy Commissioner of Ziarat, has been transferred to Gwadar.

Earlier to this development, Balochistan’s Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that a parliamentary committee would be formed to deliberate on violence and insurgency in Balochistan to resolve the issue permanently.

He said the committee would be tasked to devise a consensus roadmap for the government to deal with the insurgency and terrorism in Balochistan and engage those disgruntled elements who wanted to shun violence.

Its recommendations would be forwarded to the Federal Government for taking effective measures to eradicate the menace from the province forever, he added.

Talking to journalists along with provincial ministers, he said the state would not allow anyone to resort to violence for their vested interests. The government, however, was ready to hold dialogue with the disgruntled people within the ambit of the Constitution, he asserted.

“The committee will hold talks with the tribal notables and seek their suggestions as to how to improve the law and order situation in Balochistan. In case of the failure of such exercise, the government will on its own decide the course of action to root out the menace.”

He reiterated that the issues being faced by Balochistan could be resolved with negotiations and the Parliament was ready to take the lead in the fight against terrorism. However, the civil society, intelligentsia, tribal leaders, and media would also have to play their roles in helping restore permanent peace in the province.