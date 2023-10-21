CM Baqar directs to study viability of plastic roads in Sindh

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a meeting of the Works & Services department directed to study the viability of the concept of the plastic road by comparing the same with the world’s best practices.

This he said while reviewing the development portfolio of the Works & Services Department here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejio, PSCM Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Works & Service Nawaz Sohoo, and other concerned officers.

Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo briefing the CM said that in the ADP 2023-24 there were 956 schemes with an allocation of Rs 89,500.5 million against which Rs 39026.73 million have been released while the expenditures made so far come to Rs18089 million.

The Secretary Works briefed the CM about the progress of inspections, its observations, and findings along with recommendations conducted by him and his office in various districts of Sindh. He also showed the CM a new inspection proforma, and its parameters developed by the department.

The CM directed the Works department to add a new column in the inspection report proforma to reflect the `causes and details about the revision of the scheme/project.’