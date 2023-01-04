Sindh CM summons cabinet meeting ahead of LG polls

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has summoned provincial cabinet meeting ahead of local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh chief minister summoned the cabinet meeting on Friday (January 6) at CM Secretariat in Karachi. Matters related to political situation and upcoming polls will be discussed during the meeting.

The cabinet is likely to approve education funds for prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment. The meeting would also discuss Sindh Resettlement and Rehabilitation Policy 2002.

The participants would also discuss matters related to special seats for local council. The cabinet meeting will also discuss the law and order situation in the province.

It would also approve funds for the treatment of patients admitted in Mother and Child Institute and People’s Medical College, Benazirabad. The meeting will also consider the revision of fares for Green Line bus and People’s bus service.

