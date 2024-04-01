CM directs reservation of separate room for treatment of transgenders

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur directed to reserve a separate room for the transgender community in District Headquarter Hospitals of the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday night. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and KP CM discussed different problems faced by the trans community of the province, and several decisions were taken.

Chief Minister, Ali Amin issued instructions to the Health Department for the reservation of a separate room for transgender for the provision of treatment facilities to them at District Headquarters Hospitals.

Chief Minister also agreed over the provision of land for a separate graveyard for the transgender community.