CM Elahi says 2.2m patients treated under Health Card initiative

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab said on Tuesday that over 2.2 million patients have been treated under the ‘flagship’ Health Card initiative, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab said that the Health Card is the true representation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s vision. Over 2.2 million patients with diseases including cancer, liver issues, and others have been treated under the program until now, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that providing the best possible health facilities to the people is his foremost priority. Other diseases will soon be added to the Health Card program, he added.

Earlier in September, the Punjab government decided to add more hospitals to the panel for the provision of standard health treatment to the people having Sehat Insaf Cards.

Back in June, CM Punjab decided to expand the scheme, launched by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

During the meeting, the chief minister approved the upgrading of emergency wards of all hospitals in Punjab including Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology. He also directed the officials to end the shortage of doctors and staff at Wazirabad Institute.

