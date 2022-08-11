CM Punjab stresses need to expand Child Protection Bureau’s scope

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asserted that the working parameters of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) need to be extended to all district of the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the chief minister made these remarks during a meeting with the child protection bureau’s Chairperson Sarah Ahmad. During the meeting, Sarah Ahmad briefed CM Pervaiz Elahi on the performance of CPWB in the province.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب چودھری پرویز الہٰی سے چیئر پرسن چائلڈ پروٹیکشن اینڈ ویلفیئر بیورو سارہ احمد کی ملاقات

سارہ احمد نے وزیر اعلی کو چائلڈ پروٹیکشن اینڈ ویلفیئر بیورو کی کارکردگی کے بارے میں بریفنگ دی اور بچوں سے بھیک منگوانے/ تشدد کی روک تھام کیلئے اقدامات کے بارے میں بھی آگاہ کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/Gz8i76AAOA — CM Punjab Updates (@CMPunjabPK) August 11, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister praised the bureau’s role in protection of children’s rights, saying that it was the provincial government’s responsibility to improve the child protection mechanism.

He stressed the need to extend child protection units to all districts of the province. “Elements involved in abuse of children do not deserve any concession,” CM Elahi said, calling for indiscriminate legal action against such people.

The Punjab chief minister also praised the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, vowing to support the CPWB at any cost.

