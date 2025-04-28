CM to fly to Islamabad to present Sindh’s case on canals

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah leaving on Monday with his team to present Sindh’s stance over the controversial canals project in the Council of Common Interest (CCI), ARY News reported.

The government of Sindh present its stance to seek withdrawal of the water availability certificate issued by the IRSA for Cholistan Link Canal from the Indus River.

The CCI session has been summoned at the Prime Minister House in at 8:00 PM today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The Council of Common Interest’s secretariat has issued a notification for convening the CCI session today.

Chief Ministers of the four provinces will attend the session. Federal ministers among total 25 participants have been invited to the session.

The CCI session on the issue of contentious canals project on Indus River was earlier scheduled on May 02 but on the request of the government of Sindh it has been summoned today, Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon earlier said.

It is to be mentioned here that protest sit-ins staged across Sindh at various points on highways, including a main protest camp at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur district led by lawyers’ leaders, against canals from the Indus River, the main artery of life-giving water to Sindh.

The protests have been continued, and protest leaders have refused to accept the government’s announcement that the canals’ matter has been settled and will formally be decided in the CCI session.

The protesters demanding a notification with regard to withdrawal of the canals project and the corporate farming.