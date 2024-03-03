CM Gandapur announces compensation for rain-hit people

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur announced compensation for the victims of heavy rain in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ali Amin Gandapur announced Rs1 million compensation for each of the deceased and Rs300,000 for each severely wounded person. Each minor injured person would be compensated with Rs50,000.

He also announced to compensate those who suffered financial losses during the rain.

The Chief Minister also directed the secretary of relief to prepare a report on life and financial losses caused by heavy rain in the province.

The Chief Minister also gave the district administrations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, and Rescue 1122 instructions to be vigilant and assist people.

“The affected people will not be left alone and be supported in every possible way,” Ali Amin Gandapur added.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to torrential rainfall over the past 48 hours, at least 21 people have perished and 37 were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 97 houses in the province were partially damaged, while at least 30 houses were destroyed.

More than 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed, officials said Sunday.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the country, including the closure of all schools in Balochistan province until Thursday.

Eighteen children were among 26 killed in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a result of collapsed buildings.

“As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives,” said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.