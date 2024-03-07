CM Gandapur designates portfolios to cabinet members

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday allocated portfolios to the cabinet members, ARY News reported.

According to a media announcement, Arshad Ayub has been appointed to the Local Government portfolio, Shakeel Ahmed to the Communications and Construction, and Fazal Hakeem Khan to the Forests, Environment, and Wildlife portfolios.

Adnan Qadri has been appointed Minister for Religious Affairs and Endowment, Aqibullah Khan for Irrigation, Muhammad Sajjad for Agriculture, and Meena Khan for Higher Education.

Similarly, Fazl Shakur Mehnat has been appointed Minister of Finance, Pakhtun Yarkhan for Public Health, Aftab Alam for Law, Khaliqur Rehman for Excise Taxation, and Syed Qasim Ali Shah as Health Minister.

Faisal Khan Turkai has been assigned the portfolio of Primary and Secondary Education, while Zahir Shah has been designated Minister of Food.

Muzamil Aslam, Syed Fakhr Khan, and Mishal Azam have been appointed CM Advisors for Finance, Sports and Youth, and Ushr and Zakat, respectively.

Khalid Latif, Sher Afzal Marwat’s brother, has been appointed as the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Science and Technology. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has nominated Barrister Saif as its spokesperson.

Read More: 15-member KP cabinet takes oath

Earlier on Wednesday, The 15-member cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) took oath at a ceremony held in the Governor House in KP.

Following the oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab cabinet, the 15-member cabinet of KP took oath today in the Governor’s house of the province.

The KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.