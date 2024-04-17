CM Gandapur directs immediate arrest of Bajaur blast perpetrators

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur directed the police to immediately apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack on Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate for by-election Akhunzada Chattan in Bajaur, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the attack, CM Gandapur termed the incident as condemnable and emphasised the need for preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future

The chief minister also stressed the importance of ensuring peaceful by-elections in all districts, including Bajaur. He called for all possible steps to be taken to protect the safety of leaders engaged in electioneering.

Earlier in the day, Akhunzada Chattan escaped a blast in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the police, the blast went off near the vehicle of the PPP leader. However, Chattan remained safe as he was inside the bomb-proof vehicle, they added.

Akhunzada Chattan is the PPP’s candidate for NA-8 of Bajaur in the by-elections scheduled for April 21.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed elections in Bajaur’s NA-8 and PK-22 after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan was killed in the Siddiqabad area of Bajaur.