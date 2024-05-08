CM Gandapur launches wheat procurement drive in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated wheat procurement drive in the province, ARY News reported.

The CM launched the province-wide process during his visit to the procurement center, aimed at purchasing three million metric tons of wheat from local farmers. Accompanied by Provincial Food Minister Zahoor Shah Turu, the chief minister was also briefed about wheat procurement and its storage-related matters.

As part of procurement process, he said that 40,000 metric tons of wheat would be purchased from local farmers in Dera Ismail Khan. He said government is committed to the welfare of farmers and priority was being given to provision of facilities to them.

He emphasized that transparency and quality assurance as core principles of the procurement process and in this regard effective measures had been made he added. The CM warned strict action would be taken against those elements, if found involved in corruption or taking bribes.

“Not buying wheat from Pasco resulted in a benefit of Rs 12 billion which would be utilized in the construction and maintenance of warehouses,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing operations relating to wheat procurement, Gandapur commended the efforts of the team.