CM Gandapur moves court for meeting with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday moved the court to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea filed by Chief Minister Gandapur, urged the court to allow him to meet the PTI Founder for consultation on legal and political matters.

The plea urged the court to direct the concerned authorities to ensure the privacy of the meeting.

Earlier, the Punjab government restrained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from meeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala jail, citing security issues.

In a letter written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Punjab government maintained that due to the security threat, there is a ban on meeting in the Adiala jail.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Prisons Punjab contended that Gandapur’s meeting with the PTI founder cannot be held as all types of meetings are banned at Adiala jail for two weeks.

Punjab home department banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The ban has been slapped for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department said while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officer stated that media coverage is not allowed and directed that the media teams would stay away for 2km far from Adiala jail.