CM Gandapur summoned in liquor, arms case

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in a arms and liquor recovery case, ARY News reported.

The District and Sessions Judge also sought replies to nine questions from Ali Amin Gandapur, directing him to appear before the court in person on May 20.

The court also handed over a questionnaire to Zahoor Hassan, the CM’s counsel in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 and illegal possession of weapons and liquor.

In the questionnaire, the District and Sessions court asked Ali Amin Gandapur as if he had participated in the gathering on October 30, 2016, despite the Magistrate’s restriction orders.

The court also asked the chief minister did he flee the scene in a black car, which was later seized by the police. The court directed Ali Amin Gandapur.

“Was a bottle of liquor found in the car, which was confirmed by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s report? Was a bulletproof jacket and an unlicensed weapon recovered from the car? the questionnaire read.

The District and Sessions Judge would resume the hearing on May 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Ali Amin Gandapur’s car on 30th October 2016.

According to the police, Ali Amin Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a check post at the Rukhsana Bangash road when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle.

The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.