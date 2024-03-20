CM Gandapur takes notice of dogs culling policy in KP

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities to review the stray dogs culling policy, saying that the current inhumane policy was proving ineffective, ARY News reported.

A communication from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the relevant departments highlights the ineffectiveness and cruelty of the current approach.

The directive emphasizes the need for collaboration among departments to devise and implement a humane alternative promptly. The new policy will focus on TNVR principles(Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return).

The concerned departments are mandated to provide daily progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for monitoring and evaluation.