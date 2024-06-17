CM Gandapur urges judiciary to swiftly conclude PTI founder’s cases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gundapur on Sunday urged judiciary to swiftly conclude the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and decide them on merit, ARY News reported.

In a statement, CM Gandapur alleged that the deposed prime minister is being kept in jail on fake cases, which are being prolonged to keep him behind bars for an extended period.

He claimed that the purpose is to weaken Imran Khan’s resolve and his movement, but this will not happen.

The chief minister stated that the PTI founder has launched a movement to awaken the nation, and appealed to the judiciary to conclude the cases expeditiously and decide them on merit.

He also criticised the federal government, saying it has stolen the people’s mandate and is perpetuating fascism in the country.

Gandapur termed the federal budget as “fake” and “fraudulent”, saying it is based on false numbers. He reiterated his demand for the province’s rights and funds, citing the province’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which has devastated its economy.

The chief minister expressed hope that the judiciary will provide justice, saying the nation is looking towards the judiciary to deliver justice. He warned that the nation will not tolerate any further injustice.