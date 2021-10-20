CM Jam Kamal refuses to resign, says will fight no-confidence motion

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday reiterated that he would not tender resignation from chief ministership and will fight no-confidence motion to the last, ARY News reported.

CM Alyani said this while addressing the Balochistan Assembly session after disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the opposition tabled a no-trust motion against the latter.

“I will not tender resignation and will fight no-confidence motion,” he said, adding that the voting on the motion would reveal the “true reality”.

“I have the support of ruling party MPAs and opposition lawmakers,” he added.

Disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and some members from its coalition partners on Wednesday tabled a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly. Of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 backed the vote of no confidence against CM Jam Kamal Alyani.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly, stated that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and should be removed immediately.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

