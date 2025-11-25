CM KP appears before ECP in code of conduct hearing

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan reserved its decision over charges of code of conduct violation against Chief Minister KP Sohail Afridi and adjourned the hearing.

The next hearing of the case will be held on December 04.

Advocate Ali Bukhari said that the charges against CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi are non-maintainable. He said the chief minister’s reply will be submitted in the election commission.

Ali Bukhari said that the chief minister didn’t visit Haripur. In his argument he said that the notices issued to the CM while he visited Havelian, Abbottabad. “We have also been issued a notice from the DRO and summoned,” lawyer said.

“Chief Minister of Punjab was not summoned, ministers and others were not summoned but only fine imposed on them,” Ali Bukhari said. “Chief Minister Sohail Afridi talked in other district, and he was issued notice,” lawyer argued.

“We have come to your point and will decide the matter,” chief election commissioner said. “My question is if both the cases run simultaneously,” the lawyer asked. “The DRO has also summoned on November 27,” lawyer said.

Ali Bukhari said that Babar Nawaz’s petition should also be heard along with his plea. “We are summoned on a public meeting in Abbottabad, while the chief minister Punjab visited Hassan Abdal and announced Rs. 2.5 billion development projects,” lawyer said.

CEC assured that all sides will be treated without any discrimination.