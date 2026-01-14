CM KP Sohail Afridi to revisit Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Following the outcry surrounding his recently concluded three-day visit to Karachi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi will visit the city again on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the CM’s upcoming tour is intended to offer condolences to the family of Bilal Mahsood, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist.

Mahsood tragically died after falling from his motorcycle during a rally led by the KP Chief Minister.

The activist fell from his bike while the rally was passing over the Lyari Expressway. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he remained under treatment for a day. However, he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

During his visit tomorrow, the Chief Minister will go to Bilal Mahsood’s residence, located in UC-1 Seven Star Town, Ganna Mandi area of Sohrab Goth.

After expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, he is scheduled to depart for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on Monday, Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to repeat May 9 like incident in Karachi during KP CM Sohail Afirdi’s visit.

Sohail Afridi, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Karachi a few days ago despite prior security concerns.

Addressing the media, Sharjeel Memon claimed that provincial minister Nasir Shah had offered full cooperation, including logistical support and manpower for the rally. Despite this, he alleged that an attempt was made to recreate an incident similar to that of May 9 in Karachi.

Sharjeel Memon accused PTI supporters of pelting stones at police, vandalising media vehicles, and assaulting journalists, including women reporters. He said several police officers were injured during the unrest.

He maintained that the Sindh government exercised considerable restraint and did not register cases even against PTI’s provincial leadership. However, he said PTI continued to use unauthorised routes during the rally and resorted to what he described as divisive politics and inflammatory rhetoric.

Sharjeel Memon stated that a security threat had been received ahead of the KP chief minister’s arrival. He said the Sindh government deliberately chose not to make the threat public to avoid unnecessary panic, but formally informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and advised against visiting certain sensitive areas.

According to the Sindh minister, despite being briefed, the KP chief minister proceeded to visit District South, contrary to agreed arrangements.

He stressed that such movements require a prior security plan, adding that the KP government violated its commitments in this regard.

Sharjeel Memon further said that the following day, the KP chief minister travelled to Hyderabad, where full security was nevertheless provided.

However, he alleged that the visiting delegation failed to follow the designated routes shared by the local administration, resulting in severe traffic congestion on a key bridge used by heavy traffic across the country.

He claimed that instead of acknowledging these violations, the KP chief minister levelled allegations against the Sindh government, including accusations of being deliberately trapped in traffic.

The Sindh minister said similar claims were repeated in Hyderabad, despite the alleged breaches of protocol.

Referring to political activities, Sharjeel Memon said that permission had been granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a rally. He clarified that Bagh-e-Jinnah falls under a trust, as does the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum and its surrounding area.

He added that after being granted permission, PTI announced it would not hold the rally inside the ground, which he described as evidence of ulterior motives.