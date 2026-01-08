CM KP Visit: PTI denied permission for Karachi public meeting

KARACHI: Local administration denied permission to the PTI for a public meeting during the Karachi visit of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi owing to security concerns, sources said.

Administration sources said that the public meeting permission could not be given to the PTI owing to security concerns.

President PTI Karachi Raja Azhar in a letter written to the deputy commissioner East requested for permission to hold a public meeting of the party at Bagh-e-Jinnah adjacent to the Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday, January 11.

PTI officials mulling over alternate option for public meeting in the city, according to sources.

The party workers of the city and processions will be summoned to the surroundings of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will likely addressing a public meeting after paying respects to the Father of the Nation at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

PTI Karachi in its letter for permission had assured of “a peaceful public gathering with full compliance of the code of conduct.”

ARY News earlier reported citing sources that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is planning a visit to Sindh, and both provincial authorities are coordinating to ensure proper protocol and a smooth trip.

According to sources, the Sindh government reached out to the PTI leadership regarding the arrangements. Sindh’s minister Nasir Hussain Shah reportedly contacted PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh to convey that Sohail Afridi would be welcomed in Sindh and provided the necessary protocol.

Nair Hussain Shah emphasized that any issues similar to those experienced in Punjab would not occur in Sindh, adding that the decision had the backing of the party’s senior leadership.

The Sindh government assured that all protocol arrangements will be provided in accordance with the law, ensuring a smooth and constitutionally compliant visit.