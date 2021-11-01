CM Mahmood Khan reshuffles KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday reshuffled the provincial cabinet and elevated his SACM Kamran Bangash as full-fledged Minister for Information and Higher Education ARY News reported.

The decision was taken after CM Mahmood Khan consulted Prime Minister Imran Khan about the changes.

According to a notification, Arshad Ayub from Haripur was also made ministry, while portfolios of Riaz Khan, Arif Ahmed Zai and Muhammad Zahoor were changed from special assistants to advisers.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisors and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment Act), 1989, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is pleased to de-notify Mr. Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education (additional charge of the Information and Public Relations), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” read the notification.

Taking to Twiter, Kamran Bangash said: “By the grace of almighty Allah I’ll b rejoining the Cabinet as a minister with the same enthusiasm as before. I am truly grateful to my leaders Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan for their increased trust in me. Expect us to perform with the same passion & higher zeal & zest.”

By the grace of almighty Allah I’ll b rejoining the Cabinet as a minister with the same enthusiasm as before.I’m truly grateful to my leaders @ImranKhanPTI & @IMMahmoodKhan fr an increased trust in me.Expect us to perform with the same passion & higher zeal & zest cz #WeServeYou pic.twitter.com/RFIFS0qR1k — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) November 1, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!