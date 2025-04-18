Punjab govt introduces assistive technology for special children

PUNJAB: Punjab has achieved a great milestone in assistive healthcare and created history by introducing advanced bionics technology for artificial limbs, ARY News reported.



Under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the vision of this initiative is to empower disabled individuals by giving them state-of-the-art prosthetics that respond to brain signals for body movement.

In a cheering ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz not only inaugurated and announced about Punjab’s advanced bionics technology, but also installed a bionic arm for a six-year-old boy Suhail, whose arm below his elbow had been lost due to an accident.

The ground-breaking technology has altered Suhail’s life, and it allows him to move his hands for the first time since he had the accident.

The young boy expressed his happiness with applause, and he gave a high-five to the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who motivated him and celebrated what he had achieved.

The occasion also had the inauguration of the largest project for assistive devices in Punjab, including motor wheelchairs, three-wheeler scooters, and other mobility supports.

The ceremony was attended by almost 300 special persons from Punjab, where they got free assistive devices which were made according to their needs. The initiative reflects the government’s promise of equal opportunities and inclusivity for all.

The introduction of advanced bionics technology aims to bring revolution to the lives of special people, offering them individuality, independence and a better quality of life.

The program highlights Punjab’s devotion to advancing healthcare and welfare services, with plans to distribute artificial limbs, hearing aids, and mobility tools worth one billion rupees.

