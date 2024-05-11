CM Maryam approves provision of free eyeglasses, hearing aids in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the project to provide free eyeglasses and hearing aids to students.

Under the project, sight and hearing of students will be tested at schools and students with weak eyesight and hearing will be provided eyeglasses and hearing aids.

The screening process will begin at public and private sector schools soon. For this project, renowned institute ATscale will provide financial assistance worth 500 million rupees.

In this connection, a delegation of ATscale met the Chief Minister in Lahore today and appreciated the Chief Minister’s vision for public service.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Clinics on Wheels project.

READ: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Clinics on Wheels’ project

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facilities to 4 million people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents often face challenges in accessing hospital care.

Prior to this, CM Maryam gave the go-ahead to restore the laptop scheme for students across the province.

The chief minister emphasized the imperative need to enhance educational infrastructure, particularly in underprivileged regions.

The meeting was briefed on the promotion of higher education, laptop scheme, and transport facilities for students. It also agreed to establish new universities and colleges in backward districts on a priority basis.