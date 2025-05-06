CM Maryam approves yellow line mass transit projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif led a meeting to evaluate mass transit projects intended to modernise urban mobility.



Participants presented a feasibility report for the Yellow Line Mass Transit projects. Maryam Nawaz ordered that work on the corridor from Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura should start immediately to ease traffic congestion in Lahore.

The meeting also involved a briefing on the eco-friendly e-taxi project of Punjab, designed to decrease pollution and provide cost-effective transportation.

CM Maryam Nawaz approved the financial model for the Mass Transit projects in principle, and initially, a pilot fleet of 1,100 e-taxis will be launched.

To support this initiative, the Punjab government will provide subsidies to ensure affordability and accessibility.

Solar-Powered Charging Stations and Route Expansion

To improve sustainability, solar-powered charging stations will be installed, which will likely be co-located with petrol pumps.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz required a report on new transit routes in Gujranwala, emphasising that route selection should prioritise according to public convenience, as the services are to provide ease to the public.

The Punjab Yellow Line Mass Transit and E-Taxi Project is likely to transform urban transportation, making it greener, more efficient, and accessible for residents.

Earlier in the development of Province Punjab, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz directed officials to ensure the timely execution of the Lahore Development Plan, setting a June 30 deadline for key urban development projects.

During a meeting, she highlighted the importance of monitoring through monthly timelines and transparent monitoring systems.

During her visual inspection of current projects in progress, CM Maryam Nawaz requested officials to complete the Lahore Development Plan as planned. The initiative included constructing and rehabilitating 3,705 streets under the Lahore Municipal Corporation.

A total of 230 streets linked to WASA Lahore were revamped, while 1,573 streets under WASA Works were also repaired.