CM Maryam directs precautionary measures following rainfall forecast

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to take precautionary measures in view of expected heavy rainfall across the province from April 29, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CM has instructed commissioners, deputy commissioners, and MD WASA to remain vigilant and take necessary steps for drainage and flood protection.

She also directed traffic wardens to perform their duties actively to assist citizens.

The CM has emphasized the need to ensure the timely evacuation of people from low-lying areas to safe locations. She directed the authorities that people in these areas be informed in advance about the situation through media, social media, and mobile alert services.

Additionally, the CM instructed that effective measures be taken to protect livestock in rural areas.

Earlier, the Met Office said that a westerly wave is likely to enter in western parts of the country on 24th April and grip most upper parts on 26th April.

Punjab and federal capital Islamabad will receive rainfall with occasional gaps from 26th to 29th April. While southern Punjab districts will receive rain from 26th to 28th April.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Dust and thunderstorm with light rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts of Sindh on 25th and 26th April.