CM Maryam forms ‘Examination task force’ in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has constituted an Examination Task Force to review and improve the examination system in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the task force will be headed by renowned educationist Muzammil Mehmood whereas the task force will also include special secretaries of school education and higher education, the managing director of the Punjab Textbook Board, and the chairman of the examination commission.

The task force has been directed to review the examination system in Punjab and other provinces, identify flaws, and suggest measures for improvement.

The authority has been given the task of developing a mechanism to bring about changes in the educational boards of Punjab. The chief minister has also directed the task force to seek administrative support from the relevant departments.

ALSO READ: Inter exams: Karachi female examiner admits to leaking Zoology’s paper

Recently, a female examiner in Karachi admitted to leaking the second year’s Zoology paper.

The examiner of Government Degree Girls Arts and Commerce College admitting to her involvement in the paper leak apologies to the chairman Board of Intermediate Examination, Karachi (BIEK).

The teacher in her apology said that the college staff was not involved in the Zoology paper leak but it was her. Seeking forgiveness for the act, the female examiner said she will try to avoid such mistakes in the future.

Meanwhile, the BIEK chairman said action would be taken against the female examiner for leaking exam papers during inter-exams as per the rules and regulations.