CM Maryam lauds transparency in ‘Nigehban Ramadan Package’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday lauded the transparency in ‘Nigehban Ramadan Package’, ARY News reported.

As per details, Maryam said transparency has been ensured in Nigehban Ramadan Package as QR Code has been printed on each bag to ensure transparency.

In a statement, The Punjab CM said that all necessary measures will be taken to provide relief to people in the province.

Maryam stated special bags of Nigehban Ramadan Package have been delivered to more than three million deserving families.

She said delivery of these special bags to a total of six point four million deserving families will be completed soon.

Read more: Over 35m to benefit from ‘Ramadan Negahban Package’: CM Maryam

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz directed authorities concerned to ensure high standard of quality items in Ramzan package.

The Punjab chief minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting on the transparent distribution and monitoring of the Ramzan package. The meeting was briefed that a transparent and foolproof system has been devised for the provision of Ramzan Package among beneficiaries.

CM Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the distribution of Punjab’s largest Ramzan relief package in history.

During the meeting, it was apprised that the distribution of the Ramzan Package is being supervised with the help of the live dashboard and modern technology.

The meeting briefed that a helpline has also been set up for complaints.