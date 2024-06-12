CM Maryam launches Traffic Response Unit in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz launched the Traffic Response Unit in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the launch, Maryam Nawaz inspected the unit’s bikes and held a meeting with traffic wardens, reviewing their training, equipment, and communication systems.

She also tested the public address system, which will be used to manage traffic flow and alert citizens in case of congestion.

The Chief Minister set a deadline to improve traffic management in Lahore and directed officials to, provide alternative routes for carriages, enforce lane discipline, and conduct awareness campaigns for rickshaw and motorbike drivers.

She further directed to implement the Intelligent Traffic Signal Management System, remove encroachments on roads and restore traffic guidance screens.

The Traffic Response Unit, comprising 50 heavy bikes and 100 trained wardens, aims to respond to traffic jams within 15 minutes. Each bike will be equipped with a first aid kit, public address system, and a camera to record incidents.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar briefed the meeting on the unit’s capabilities and training, including a first aid course provided by the Red Crescent.