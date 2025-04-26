CM Punjab approves Air Punjab, bullet train projects

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a meeting on Saturday, had a review of the progress of two initiatives, the first provincial airline of Pakistan, Air Punjab, and the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project.



CM Maryam Nawaz officially gave approval for the launch of Air Punjab, highlighting its initial focus on domestic flights within Pakistan.

Four Airbus aircraft will be leased quickly to initiate operations. After a successful first year, Air Punjab have a plan to expand internationally, focusing to set new standards in service quality and become yet another successful airline in the country.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz also approved the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project, which is likely to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is supposed to coordinate efforts with Pakistan Railways. A public-private partnership model is being considered for this daring project.

Moreover, the CM Mariam Nawaz demanded proposals for high-speed train services on six additional routes across Punjab, including Lahore–Shahdara–Narowal and Faisalabad–Chak Jhumra–Shaheenabad.

Progress on mass transit projects, such as the Lahore Yellow Line and Gujranwala Mass Transit Line, was also reviewed. Deadlines for feasibility studies have been set for May 30 and June 15, respectively.

The meeting also highlighted the upcoming e-taxi project, intended to modernise urban transport systems in Punjab.

These initiatives aim to bring modern development to take province Punjab to modern standards.

Read More: CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Develop Entire Rawalpindi Division

Earlier, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive steps were taken for the beautification, cleanliness, and improvement of parks in the entire division, including Rawalpindi city.

In the direction of CM Punjab, a grand operation was carried out for the beautification and uplifting of Murree Road, removal of encroachments, and cleaning up of all illegal bus stands, including Pir Wadhai and Faizabad, besides eliminating drug peddlers.