Suspension of 'Punjab Immovable Property Ordinance' will benefit land mafia: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed concern over the suspension of the Punjab Immovable Property Ordinance by the Lahore High Court (LHC), warning that the interim order would benefit land grabbers and harm ordinary citizens across the province.

On Monday, the Lahore High Court restrained the enforcement of the Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance and ordered the return of all possessions that had been transferred under the law.

In a statement, the chief minister said the ordinance had been introduced to provide swift justice to people stuck in land and property disputes, many of whom have suffered for years.

“For the first time, a limit of 90 days was set to decide land and property cases,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the law was designed to offer immediate relief to millions of affected citizens.

She said the legislation was passed by the elected provincial assembly to protect the public from the land mafia and to empower citizens to safeguard their legally owned land and property.

“The law is evidence-based and covers all administrative and legal aspects,” she said, arguing that the court’s decision was not in line with established judicial principles.

Maryam Nawaz warned that suspending the ordinance would benefit land grabbers while causing harm to the public, particularly the poor and oppressed.

She added that people would perceive the decision as support for the land and qabza mafia.

She further said that property-related cases often remain stuck for decades due to prolonged stay orders. She emphasized that the law was not enacted for her personal benefit.

“Law-making is the constitutional right of the provincial assembly, and it cannot be stopped from legislation,” she said, adding that the suspension risks extinguishing the last hope for justice among vulnerable citizens.

Earlier, Chief Justice (CJ) Aaliya Neelum of the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a two-page interim written order on Monday night, barring the implementation of the Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, addressing the government lawyer said, “inform the government that if this law remained, the Jati Umra will also slip from hands in half an hour”. “I think the chief secretary didn’t read this law,” chief justice remarked.

“Some people intend to be handed over all powers to them,” Justice Aalia Neelum said. “Why this law made and what is its objective,” the top judge questioned.