CM Maryam orders complete treatment of 2-year-old boy

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, 2-year-old Muhammad Moaz, a resident of Sialkot, has been provided with Rs6.862 million for medical treatment.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique conveyed an early health recovery message of CM Maryam Nawaz by visiting the residence of young Moaz.

Muhammad Usman of Sialkot suburban area Jamke Cheema had appealed to CM Maryam Nawaz for his child’s treatment. 2-year-old Muhammad Moaz is suffering from a “genetic disease” MPS Type9 by birth.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, treatment of young Muhammad Moaz is underway in the Children Hospital Lahore.

Muhammad Usman thanked CM Maryam Nawaz, saying that he had no words to express his gratitude to the CM for saving the precious life of his child. He prayed that may Allah Almighty keep CM Maryam Nawaz safe and sound.

On World Health Day, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz amplified the importance of prioritising public health and wellness and recognised that individual health is fundamental to societal prosperity.