CM Maryam orders crackdown against transporters overcharging on Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed action against passenger vehicles for charging excessive fares on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement, she has directed all districts’ administration to ensure implementation of fixed fares and strictly monitor transport system.

She emphasized that fare lists must be prominently displayed at all bus stands.

In a sweeping crackdown against overcharging at bus terminals, authorities have fined 97 vehicles and imposed Rs. 500,000 in penalties.

Cases have also been registered against 10 individuals, including 2 drivers, for illegally charging passengers extra fares ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, late-night operations were conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza to curb excessive fare collection.

As a result of timely intervention, thousands of rupees unlawfully taken from passengers were refunded on the spot. Passengers had reported unjust fare hikes ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 700, prompting immediate action from authorities.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that passenger rights must be protected at all costs and directed authorities to take strict action against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading.

He warned that no leniency would be shown, and violators would face strict legal consequences. He also expressed his resolve to ensuring a smooth and fair travel experience for Eid passengers.