CM Maryam orders early launch of Air Punjab on Lahore-Islamabad route

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed officials to make Air Punjab operational at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, the chief minister instructed the authorities to complete all necessary formalities for the project’s first phase without delay.

She also directed that modern and comfortable aircraft be acquired on lease to ensure quality and convenience for passengers.

During the meeting, participants agreed on the initial flight route from Lahore to Islamabad, marking the first operational corridor for the new airline.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Murree Glass Train Project, with the chief minister directing officials to take practical steps for its timely execution.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had announced the launch of Air Punjab, a regional airline aimed at providing affordable and reliable air travel connecting major cities across the province.

Earlier, the Punjab government introduced the country’s first airlift drone to assist in saving flood-affected people.

According to officials, the modern drone has the capacity to airlift a person weighing up to 200 kilograms and move them to a safe location. The Home Secretary directed that the drone be dispatched to Multan for immediate deployment in ongoing flood rescue operations.

Before its deployment, the Civil Defence Department successfully completed test flights of the airlift drone in Lahore. Authorities have also decided to procure 10 additional drones to strengthen disaster response capacity.