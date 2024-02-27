CM Maryam orders to launch Smart Safe City Project in all districts

LAHORE: In a bid to enhance security, newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday ordered to launch Smart Safe City Project in every district of the province by December 31st, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz issued the order during her maiden visit to Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters in Lahore a day after swearing in as chief minister. She was accompanied by PML-N MPA Marriyum Aurangzeb and provincial police chief Dr Usman Anwar.

During the visit, the Punjab chief minister also inspect Safe City Authority’s data center and digital wall. She also visited the Madadgar-15 call center and communicated with female police officers, present at their duty.

CM Maryam also called at Madadgar-15 and checked the response time of police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM ordered the authorities concerned to launch Smart Safe City Project in all districts by Dec 31st. She also instructed to launch upgraded “Women Safety App” for protection of women.

She directed the authorities to activate Women Safety App in two weeks, vowing to establish hostel for women police communication officers of Safe City.

The chief minister was also given a detailed briefing on the test run of Safe City Crime Stopper app, aiming to prevent rising crime. Cases related to terrorism, violence and other crimes can be reported from the app, Maryam told.

A day earlier, Maryam Nawaz paid a surprise visit to a police station in the city hours after swearing in as chief minister and held two back-to-back administrative meetings to kick start her stint as first woman chief executive.

On the first day at office, she presided over two meetings – one with the police top brass led by IGP Dr Usman Anwar and other with Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on the law and order and the price control issues.

After attending the meetings, she paid a ‘surprise’ visit to Shalamar police station along with the IGP. The IGP briefed her on the front desk functioning. She also asked some questions from the duty officials present at the front desk of the police station.